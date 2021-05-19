Comedian Paul Mooney passes away at 79 after heart attack

article

Paul Mooney, the American comedian with a hand in some of the most iconic shows of the last five decades, has passed away at the age of 79.

Mooney's manager, Helene Shaw, confirmed his passing in a statement to FOX News on Wednesday.

Born in 1941 as Paul Gladney, Mooney took the name "Mooney" after the original "Scarface" actor Paul Muni. Whether it was acting, standup or writing, Mooney was a major player in the world of comedy.

He wrote for iconic television shows like "Sanford and Son," "Good Times," "Saturday Night Live," "In Living Color" and "Chappelle’s Show."

He wrote jokes for comedy legend Richard Pryor and was the head writer for Pryor’s show, which gave a platform to comics like Robin Williams, Tim Reid and John Witherspoon.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Atlanta. Please check back for updates.