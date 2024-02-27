Comedy for Cancer returns to Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove this week

"Comedy for Cancer" returns to the Tivoli Theatre in Downer’s Grove this week.

This year’s headliner, actor and comedian Andy Richter, will head home to the Chicago area for the event.

Richter is best known as the sidekick of Conan O’Brien and for movies like Elf and Scary Movie 2. He grew up in Yorkville and attended Yorkville High School, where he was crowned prom king.

He’ll take part in what’s billed as a "comedic conversation" with Steve Cochran. Comedians Jim Flannigan, Ana Belaval and Mike Toomey will also be there to chime in.

LaGrange businessman John Rot held his first fundraiser in honor of a 31-year-old employee who died of breast cancer at just 31 years old, leaving behind a one-year-old child.

"We were just looking for a way to cope, so we thought we would do a fundraiser, something that everyone could get behind. One of the things that's really unique about us is that we did it in a very casual, relaxed atmosphere," Rot said.

Rot went on to launch The H Foundation, which has raised millions of dollars for cancer research.

"One of the events that we do is our annual Goombay Bash," said Cortney Hausser, the foundation’s Executive Director. "Last year our celebrity guest of honor was Terry Bradshaw. And that event raises $1 million."

Hausser says it’s like a black-tie fundraiser, "Only shorts, flip-flops, Hawaiian shirts and a party down on Navy Pier. It's a way to take a subject like cancer, that's hard to talk about, and just make a fun event out of it," she said.

"We started in 2001, and we’ve raised over $12 million to support the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University.

Comedy for Cancer kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 29.