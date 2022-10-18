Committee chaired by Illinois congresswoman stalls Daylight Saving Time bill

In about a month, we will be turning the clocks back an hour.

Capitol lawmakers are deeply divided these days, and rarely agree on anything.

However, this past Spring, the Senate voted unanimously to make Daylight Saving Time permanent — meaning we would never again have to switch the clocks back and forth.

The fate of a bill that seven in 10 Americans want to see become law is stalled in a committee chaired by local congresswoman Jan Schakowsky.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The White House won't commit one way or another, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi won't call for a floor vote.

Dr. David Prerau, one of the nation's foremost authorities on Daylight Saving Time said he's not surprised.

"The problem is when you get into winter, you start to have the very late sunrises," said Dr. Prerau. "For example, in Chicago, you'd have sunrise at around 8:30 a.m. while places like Detroit would have sunrise at 9:00"

Dr. Prerau also reminds people that they tried year-round Daylight Saving Time back in the 70s, and it was so unpopular, they changed it back after only a year.