Community leaders, state representative unite for safer classrooms in Chicago

Chicago Public School students will be back in the classroom soon.

Ahead of that, state Rep. La Shawn Ford joined members of area sororities and fraternities.

He says their goal is not to just keep kids safe on the streets, but in the classroom as well.

At the conference Friday, they spoke about what steps are being taken to decrease violence across the city, including partnering with a Chicago high school to have gun safety de-escalation camp.

Rep. Ford said the Bud Bilikin parade this weekend is a reminder of the need to create a better future for our children and of the commitment required to increase their opportunities.