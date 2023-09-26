Community spirit shines bright in Arlington Heights for 'The Big Game'

A special fundraising basketball game was played in Arlington Heights on Tuesday.

There were 65 special education students at John Hersey High School that participated in the fourth annual, "The Big Game."

It is a student-led effort with members of the school basketball team helping to coach and plan the event. It's also an opportunity for the entire student body to come together.

"I feel like they feel supported and recognized as a part of this community. They feel valued and that is obviously what we want to do here at Hersey. So it's really exciting that every single person gets to feel accepted with one game," said Ava Harwood, Student Coach and girls basketball team member.

The game raised just over 1,300 for Gerry's Cafe, a non-profit coffee shop that employs individuals with intellectual disabilities.