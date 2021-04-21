2 Evanston cops accused of false arrest, smashing man's face on curb

WARNING: Graphic content; viewer discretion is advised

Lawyers for a 44-year-old man have filed a complaint against two officers and the city of Evanston following a 2018 incident in which the man says he was a victim of police brutality.

On the morning of June 6, 2018, Ronald Eric Louden Jr., says he was outside grilling a meal for family and friends when two officers "aggressively approached him with their hands on their service handguns," the complaint says.

Louden then called 911, leaving the line open, as he said he feared for his life.

The complaint continues on to say that the two officers, named Kenneth Carter and Mikhail Geyer, "forcibly handcuffed Louden, tased him in the back twice and smashed him face-first into a cement parking curb."

While Louden was bleeding from the mouth, the complaint states that Carter and Geyer put a spit mask over his face.

The complaint says that Louden could not breathe and thought he was going to die.

The officers were wearing body cameras during the incident.

Lawyers for Louden say that he was unarmed, shirtless and not resisting officers or attempting to flee. Additionally, they say he suffered multiple injuries including head trauma, shattered front teeth and a punctured lip.

The complaint also states that Louden lost consciousness during the incident.

Cater and Geyer did not seek treatment for Louden’s injuries in a timely matter, according to the complaint.

Louden also says that he still has trouble eating and talking due to his injuries.

Carter and Geyer are accused of excessive force, false arrest, conspiracy, inadequate medical care, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Within the complaint, Louden also demands judgement against the city of Evanston for compensatory damages, attorneys’ fees, costs and other relief as they employed the two officers at the time of the incident.

The full complaint can be found here.