Comptroller Mendoza recognizes five influential leaders in Black History Month event
CHICAGO - Black History Month reflects on the past, but also highlights the present and people making a difference.
On Wednesday, State Comptroller Susana Mendoza honored five leaders for uplifting communities.
Shamika Madison, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Decatur, was also in attendance.
Mendoza says each honoree is making great contributions to our history and culture.
The other honorees included these individuals:
- Mayor of Danville Rickey Williams Jr.
- Mayor of Carbondale Carolin Harvey
- Robert Frazier, part of a nonprofit that offers free laundry to those in need
- Dr. Ed Hightower, former Edwardsville School Superintendent