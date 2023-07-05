Concealed carry holder, 61, shoots home intruder on Chicago's Far South Side

A person is in custody after breaking into a home and getting shot by a 61-year-old woman Wednesday morning in the Brainerd neighborhood.

Around 5:35 a.m., a male broke into a residence in the 9400 block of South Justine Avenue and was confronted by a 21-year-old woman, according to police.

A fight ensued and a 61-year-old woman, who is a valid FOID and concealed carry license holder started shooting at the intruder, striking him in the back, police said.

The intruder was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was treated, released and taken into custody.

Chicago police said the incident appears to be "domestic in nature."

Charges are pending.