Concealed-carry holder claims self-defense after his gunfire kills teen boy in Ashburn: police

A gunman who allegedly shot and killed a teen Thursday on the Southwest Side claims that he was firing back at another shooter, police say.

The 16-year-old boy was a passenger in a vehicle when someone shot him in the head about 10:35 a.m. in the 3900 block of West 83rd Street, Chicago police said.

A female driver took him to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.

A 45-year-old concealed-carry holder who was seated in another vehicle claims that someone fired at him first, but detectives are working to verify those allegations, police said. He was arrested.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released the teen’s identity.

Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.