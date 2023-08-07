Concealed carry holder critically wounded in shootout with armed robbers in Lawndale

A man was critically wounded after getting into a shootout with gunmen who approached him Sunday night in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood.

The 34-year-old was walking on the sidewalk just before 10 p.m. when two males approached him and one of them pulled out a handgun in the 1400 block of South Kedzie Avenue, according to police.

The victim, who is a concealed carry holder, also pulled out a gun and they exchanged gunfire, police said.

The suspects ran away eastbound and the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and buttocks. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

A gun was recovered from the scene. No one is in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.