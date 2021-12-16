Concealed-carry holder fatally shoots dog that attacked jogger in St. Charles

Two dogs that attacked a female jogger Monday afternoon in west suburban St. Charles have been killed.

A 51-year-old woman was jogging about 9:15 a.m. in the 7N300 block of Windsor Drive when a Labradoodle dog ran from a nearby yard to greet her, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

The jogger attempted to escort the dog back to its caretaker who was standing in her driveway when two Rottweilers exited the same home and attacked her, police said.

Police said the homeowner and a passerby attempted to remove the Rottweilers from the jogger but were unsuccessful. The passerby, who was a concealed-carry license holder, fired one shot from his handgun, striking one of the Rottweilers, police said.

The dog who was shot died a short time later and the second Rottweiler was euthanized on Tuesday, according to police.

The jogger was transported by helicopter to Good Samaritan Hospital's Trauma Center where she underwent emergency surgery. Her injuries are now considered non-life threatening, police said.

The dog's owner was transported to Delnor Hospital for injuries she sustained while attempting to retrieve the dogs.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is ongoing.