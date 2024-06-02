Concealed carry holder shoots man trying to break into Chatham home

A homeowner shot and critically wounded a man who was trying to break into their residence early Sunday in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

A 50-year-old man tried to break into the home around midnight when he was shot in the back by the homeowner in the 8100 block of South Champlain Avenue, according to police.

Paramedics transported the suspect to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police said the homeowner was a registered concealed carry holder.

Area Two detectives are investigating.