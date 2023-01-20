Concealed carry holder shoots man trying to rob him on Chicago CTA train

A concealed carry holder pulled out his gun and shot another man who tried to rob him at gunpoint on a CTA Green Line train on Friday, police said.

Around 4:43 p.m., Chicago police say the 25-year-old male victim was on the train in the 4700 block of West Lake Street when he was approached by a 33-year-old male offender who pulled out a gun and announced a robbery.

The victim then produced a firearm of his own and there was an exchange of gunfire, police said.

The victim was not struck, but the offender was in the leg. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

The incident occurred during the evening rush hour. Xavier Hartford relies on the Green Line train every day, and he says safety is his biggest concern.

"I actually take a knife with me everywhere I go because I don’t feel safe on public transportation," he said. "It’s crazy that you have to worry about defending your own life."

Charges were pending against the offender.

The investigation is ongoing.