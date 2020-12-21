Concealed-carry license holder fatally shot during South Side robbery: police

A man was killed in a shooting during a robbery Monday in Bridgeport on the South Side, police said.

About 6:30 p.m., the 33-year-old was shot in the chest during "the commission of a robbery" in the 3000 block of South Union Avenue, Chicago police said.

The man, who had a concealed-carry license, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t commented on the death.

Area One detectives are investigating.