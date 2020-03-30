Concealed-carry license holders shoot man who fired at them in Scottsdale: police

A 47-year-old man was wounded after the men he shot at returned gunfire Sunday in Scottsdale on the Southwest Side.

The man opened fire at a southbound vehicle about 5:20 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Knox Avenue, Chicago police said. Two men inside the vehicle, 21 and 29, returned shots, striking the older man in the abdomen, side and leg.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said. Neither of the men in the vehicle was hurt.

Both men in the vehicle had valid FOID cards and concealed-carry licenses, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.