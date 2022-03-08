Expand / Collapse search

Congress Theater in Logan Square to get $20M boost for redevelopment

By FOX 32 News
Logan Square
Chicago's Congress Theater to get renovation funding

A landmark Chicago theater is getting a $20 million boost for redevelopment.

The Congress Theater in Logan Square has been closed since 2013.

There is a plan to refurbish the auditorium as a live music venue, and add 20 residential units above the theater.

The Sun-Times reports the city is poised to approve a $20 million subsidy for the project Tuesday. 