Congress Theater in Logan Square to get $20M boost for redevelopment

A landmark Chicago theater is getting a $20 million boost for redevelopment.

The Congress Theater in Logan Square has been closed since 2013.

There is a plan to refurbish the auditorium as a live music venue, and add 20 residential units above the theater.

The Sun-Times reports the city is poised to approve a $20 million subsidy for the project Tuesday.