Congressional lawmakers introduce bill to protect teaching Black History in schools

Congressional lawmakers are celebrating Black History Month by preserving and protecting the teaching of Black History in schools across the country.

A bill introduced in the House would establish a 12-person National Council on African American History and Culture that would advise the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Lawmakers say this bill is meant to counter moves to restrict teachings on subjects such as race and African American history in schools across the country.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"We know that our history is under attack, but we will fight every day to protect the right for our children and all of America's children to learn about the true history of the Black American experience," said Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford.

The NEH Council would be tasked with determining how to best promote the works of Black creators, improve school curriculums on race and African American history and monitor the preservation of Black history and culture at museums nationwide.