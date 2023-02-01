Connie Britton on how 'Dear Edward' emotionally impacted her

Break out the tissues – Apple TV+’s emotional new series "Dear Edward," based on the best-selling novel, starts streaming on Friday. The series stars five-time Emmy-nominated actress Connie Britton ("Friday Night Lights," "White Lotus") who spoke with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton all about it.

The series follows the 12-year-old sole survivor of a plane crash and those whose lives were affected by the tragedy. Certain to be a tear-jerker for many, Jake Hamilton spoke with Connie Britton about whether or not actors in a project can be emotionally impacted by the project itself – or if they’re simply too close to it.

"Oh my gosh, when I have watched the episodes of this, I cry for sure," said Britton. "I would cry when I was reading scripts, as I was going through them."

Britton added "I feel like I experienced it with the audience as well. But it’s so interesting because it’s such a good cry."

"Dear Edward" starts streaming on AppleTV+ on Friday, February 3rd.