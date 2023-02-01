Expand / Collapse search

Connie Britton on how 'Dear Edward' emotionally impacted her

By
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 32 Chicago

Connie Britton on how 'Dear Edward' emotionally impacted her

FOX 32's Jake Hamilton asks Connie Britton how she feels when watching emotional projects that she's starred in such as "Dear Edward."

CHICAGO - Break out the tissues – Apple TV+’s emotional new series "Dear Edward," based on the best-selling novel, starts streaming on Friday. The series stars five-time Emmy-nominated actress Connie Britton ("Friday Night Lights," "White Lotus") who spoke with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton all about it.

The series follows the 12-year-old sole survivor of a plane crash and those whose lives were affected by the tragedy. Certain to be a tear-jerker for many, Jake Hamilton spoke with Connie Britton about whether or not actors in a project can be emotionally impacted by the project itself – or if they’re simply too close to it.

"Oh my gosh, when I have watched the episodes of this, I cry for sure," said Britton. "I would cry when I was reading scripts, as I was going through them."

Britton added "I feel like I experienced it with the audience as well. But it’s so interesting because it’s such a good cry."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"Dear Edward" starts streaming on AppleTV+ on Friday, February 3rd. 