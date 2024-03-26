Conor McGregor stars in 'Road House' remake streaming on Prime Video

If you're going to be hit by someone in an interview...it probably shouldn't be UFC fighting legend Conor McGregor.

But that didn't stop FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton from getting very close during an interview at the South by Southwest film festival in Austin.

McGregor was there to promote his acting debut in the new remake of the 1989 Patrick Swayze classic Road House, and showed Hamilton how close he actually has to get during his on-camera fight scenes.

In regards to not hitting his fellow co-stars, McGregor insists, "They told me to hit them!"

