Construction begins for massive Amazon delivery station in Humboldt Park

Construction of Amazon's newest delivery station is getting underway Wednesday on the Northwest Side.

The new site will be built in Humboldt Park near the intersection of Kostner Ave and Division Street.

The 141,360-square-foot building, which will serve as the last stop packages make before being delivered, will bring hundreds of full- and part-time jobs.

The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2023.

In mid-October, the global shipping giant announced 4,500 job openings across Illinois with an average starting pay of $18 per hour and signing bonuses of up to $3,000.

