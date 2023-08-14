Construction on Union Pacific railroad line begins, impacting Northern Metra lines through September

Construction work was set to commence Monday on the Union Pacific Railroad line, affecting northern Metra lines until September.

This significant project involves the replacement of railroad ties. Metra has announced that approximately 3,000 ties along rail lines spanning from Highland Park to Wilmette will undergo replacement.

To minimize disruption for Metra commuters, the work will be carried out during nighttime hours. While trains pass through work zones, passengers should anticipate minor delays during their evening rides.

Naperville Transitions Metra Parking Lot Fees from Permit to Daily Pay

In a move to streamline its parking services, Naperville is initiating the shift from permit-based parking fees to daily pay.

Having received approval from the city council in March, the change is now underway. The new rates associated with this transition will be discussed during an upcoming council meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

Notably, existing parking permits will remain valid until the conclusion of this year.