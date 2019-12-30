Construction worker falls to death in Little Village, police say
CHICAGO - A worker fell to his death Monday morning at a construction site in Little Village on the Southwest Side, police say.
The man fell at least 20 feet from a platform in the 3500 block of South Pulaski Road, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release details about the death.
Additional details were not immediately released. Police are conducting a death investigation.