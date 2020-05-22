Construction worker struck, killed by semi in NW Indiana

article

A construction worker was fatally struck by a semitrailer while stepping out of his vehicle Friday morning in northwest Indiana, according to police.

Ryan Greer, 38, was struck about 2 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near mile marker 23, near Willowcreek Road in Portage, according to Porter County Coroner Cynthia Dykes.

At least one person was killed in a crash May 22, 2020, on eastbound I-94 in Portage, Indiana. (Sgt. Glen Fifield/Indiana State Police)

The Knox resident was pronounced dead at the scene, Dykes said in a statement.

Indiana State Police released photos of a semi with severe front-end damage and fire damage.

All eastbound lanes are closed, with traffic being diverted at exit 22 for Porter and Burns Harbor, state police said. Westbound lanes remain open.

