Controversy brewing over new Starbucks location in Little Village

The Brief A Starbucks opening in Little Village is facing backlash for replacing local businesses. Community members oppose the store unless Starbucks agrees to local hiring and community support. The store will create 15 jobs, feature local artists, and involve diverse contractors.



Controversy is brewing in Little Village as Starbucks prepares to open a new location in a plaza that once housed local small businesses.

While the coffee giant claims the store will boost the community through local hiring and partnerships, some residents say it's not what the neighborhood needs and are determined to stop it.

Last year, small business owners' efforts to save the Little Village Discount Mall hit a dead end. The mall had been a one-stop shopping destination for over 30 years, featuring 150 vendors under one roof.

A rendering showed the area being reimagined, but not everyone was sold on the vision after the mall was downsized and a big-box store took over some of the space. Now, a similar transformation is set to happen again.

"We have seen that money buys power here and we have people power, which is more stronger than money because the community doesn't need this type of businesses because we already have great coffee shops here in Little Village – artisanal coffee shops…," said Baltazar Enriquez, with the Little Village Community Council.

Some residents oppose the new community-focused Starbucks, which will open at 3015 W. 26th Street. The store will replace small businesses in the Little Village plaza as part of the corporation's community stores initiative.

The goal is to boost local economic development by hiring locally, partnering with local artists, and working with diverse contractors. Community members, however, argue that it's a tall order and plan to block the store from opening.

"We have started a campaign called ‘Not One Drop,’ and there will be not one drop of Starbucks consumed by the community until they agree to meet with the community and agree to the demands of the community," said Graciela Garcia.

The proposal asks Starbucks to commit to a global contract to protect the community’s flavor palette, hire locally at $20-$25 an hour, and create a nonprofit Starbucks where profits after costs would go directly to the community.

"Southwest neighborhoods in Chicago, particularly Pilsen and what is now Little Village, of facing an encroachment of gentrification and part of that is destroying small businesses," said Antonio Miller-Perez.

The new Starbucks is slated to open Sept. 20.

In a statement, the company said this location will be the fourth community store in Chicago, employing 15 people, including nine from the Little Village community.

The store will feature local artists and be built in partnership with diverse contractors.



