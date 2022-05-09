Controversy surrounds new Chicago ward map

The chairwoman of the City Council’s Rules Committee Monday night announced a deal on new boundaries for Chicago’s 50 wards.

"I’m thrilled my colleagues have come together in compromise in what has been a long and challenging process," said Ald. Michelle Harris. "I am ready to move our city forward with the Chicago United Map, as it represents a fair map for all Chicagoans. I have always wanted to avoid a costly referendum for Chicago’s taxpayers, and today we achieved that."

Reform groups have denounced the secret, backroom negotiations that lead to the deal. If 41 council members approve the deal by May 19, a scheduled June 28 referendum would be preempted.

"It’s terrible news for the people of Chicago," said Madeleine Doubek of Change Illinois. "A super majority of the City Council has disrespected them and ignored their repeated wish to be involved in shaping their wards and communities."

Ald. Harris said the proposed new map would create 17 Black-majority and plurality wards, along with 14 majority-Latino wards and one Asian American ward.

Rebecca Evans, spokeswoman for another group of council members, issued a statement noting that the growing Latino community now outnumbers Chicago’s shrinking Black community. The statement denounced the new proposal as "highly gerrymandered."

"As a result, Latinos lost for the second decade in a row," the statement said. "The largest minority population in Chicago won’t be fairly and accurately represented as such. The voices of immigrant populations remain on the fringes. We’re disappointed some of our colleagues chose to save themselves over the Latino community. This ‘Welcoming City’s’ elected representatives have proven that they’ll let us in, but our voices do not count."

In Harris’ statement, she said several Latino council members "have agreed to compromises under the Chicago United Map."