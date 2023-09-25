Controversy surrounds Trump's visit to South Carolina gun shop

With a growing majority of Americans now disapproving of the job President Joe Biden is doing, new polling this weekend has Donald Trump leading 51-42 in a head-to-head matchup.

In South Carolina on Monday, Trump made his case for change.

"A vote for crooked Joe Biden is a vote for inflation, taxation, submission, and failure," he told the crowd at a boat manufacturing plant.

Nearly six in 10 disapprove of the job Biden has done overall and on the border crisis, only 23 percent give Biden their stamp of approval.

"They come in by the tens of thousands, sometimes a day, and they all have cell phones, and I’m saying, where did they get the cell phones? They’re all talking on these beautiful cell phones, and they’re expensive ones too, they’re nice ones," said Trump.

Trump’s visit was not without controversy.

The former president visited a gun shop in South Carolina where his team posted an image of the candidate holding a Glock pistol with his image emblazoned on the grip to social media allegedly saying he was going to "buy the gun" only to later delete the post.

It is illegal to purchase a firearm after being indicted on felony charges.

Trump will skip Wednesday’s second GOP primary debate in California opting instead to visit with striking UAW workers in Michigan.