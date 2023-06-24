Convenience store robbed of cash on Chicago's North Side

A convenience store was robbed on Chicago's North Side Friday night.

At about 8:45 p.m., four unidentified offenders entered a convenience store in the 900 block of West Irving Park and approached the counter to purchase an item, police said.

The cashier opened the cash drawer and two of the offenders reached over the counter and grabbed cash from the drawer.

The offenders then fled the scene on foot.

There were no injuries reported. No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.