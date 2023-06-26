Conversation continues in Arlington Heights between community members, Chicago Bears

The conversation continues in Arlington Heights between community members and the Chicago Bears.

A meeting hosted by a coalition of local business owners will kick off Monday at 6 p.m.

The meeting is being held at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre and all 320 available tickets have already been reserved.

The group "Touchdown Arlington" is hosting the meeting and advocating to make Arlington Heights the new home of the Chicago Bears.

Demolition at Arlington Park began in the last several weeks with the grandstand to be fully demolished by the end of the year.

However, the Bears have stated that just because they are moving forward with knocking down the former horse racing track doesn't mean their move to the northwestern suburb is a done deal.

At the end of May, officials with the team shared that they are now looking at alternate sites after a property tax assessment was much higher than anticipated.

Since that announcement, they've received pitches from Naperville and Waukegan and met with Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.