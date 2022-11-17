Convicted felon arrested near Pace bus stop in Niles for possessing gun near school

article

A convicted felon was arrested after allegedly possessing a gun near a school in Niles Thursday.

At about 8:48 a.m., Niles police responded to a report of a man with a gun in front of Notre Dame College Prep.

According to police, witnesses reported that a male suspect lifted the front of his t-shirt up as he was walking across Dempster Street and revealed a handgun pressed against his waistband.

Notre Dame College Prep staff members were notified by police, and took precautionary measures to ensure no one left or entered the school.

Officers arrived on the scene and located the suspect at a Pace bus stop in the 7600 block of Dempster Street.

While investigating, officers located a semi-automatic handgun in the waistband of the suspect, police said.

The suspect, identified as 51-year-old Carlos A. Kamber, was taken into custody.

Kamber was charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and two counts of aggravated assault.

He will appear in bond court Friday.