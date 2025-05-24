Convicted felon busted with gun, drugs during Ford Heights traffic stop: sheriff

The Brief Michael Donner, 49, was arrested by Cook County sheriff's officers following a traffic stop near the 1600 block of South Lincoln Highway in Ford Heights. Donner was found with a loaded handgun with seven live rounds of ammunition, approximately 32 grams of suspected cocaine, about 223 grams of suspected cannabis, and drug paraphernalia. Donner is a convicted felon from an attempted murder case in 2001.



A convicted felon was arrested for possession of a loaded handgun and drugs in Ford Heights on Friday, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Michael Donner, 49, was arrested following a traffic stop near the 1600 block of South Lincoln Highway in Ford Heights.

Cook County sheriff's officers found a loaded handgun with seven live rounds of ammunition, 32 grams of suspected cocaine, about 223 grams of suspected cannabis, and drug paraphernalia. Donner did not possess a FOID card or a concealed carry license.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Loaded hand gun, ammunition, cocaine, cannabis and drug paraphernalia found on Michael Donner, 49. (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators also learned that Donner was convicted of attempted murder in 2001.

He was taken into custody and charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon with a previous conviction and multiple drug charges.

What's next:

He is currently in custody at the Cook County Jail.