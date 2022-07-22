Convicted felon on parole arrested in Orland Park for possessing 29 stolen catalytic converters, handgun

article

A Homewood convicted felon has been charged with possessing 29 stolen catalytic converters, a handgun and cannabis in Orland Park.

At about 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Orland Park police officers were on patrol in a parking lot located at 288 Orland Square Drive when they located a vehicle displaying a Temporary Dealer Permit.

While inspecting the vehicle's identification through the windshield, police observed a black handgun with an extended magazine on the driver's side floorboard.

Shortly after, a male subject, later identified as Donzel Jenkins, allegedly approached the vehicle and opened the door.

Officers tried to make contact with him, but he fled from officers on foot, police said.

After a short foot pursuit, Jenkins was taken into custody.

While searching Jenkins' vehicle, police say they recovered a Glock handgun, 29 catalytic converters, two reciprocating saws and a drill.

Additionally, officers located 7.6 pounds of cannabis and over $10,000.

Officers also discovered Jenkins was on parole and is a convicted felon.

Jenkins, 30, was charged with possession of cannabis with intent to distribute, possession of stolen motor vehicle parts, possession of cannabis and armed violence.

Bond was set at $250,000, and a judge issued a no bond parole hold for the parole violation.