Man in Cook County custody charged in 2023 expressway carjacking

article

The Brief Eric Evans, 34, was charged with vehicular hijacking for a 2023 carjacking on the Eisenhower Expressway. He was already in custody on unrelated charges when the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office filed the new charge. Police said Evans was part of a group that stole a vehicle on I-290 near Central Avenue last June.



Expressway carjacking

The backstory:

The carjacking reportedly happened around 5:30 a.m. on June 4, 2023, on I-290 near Central Avenue in Chicago, according to Illinois State Police.

Evans was part of a group of three people who forcibly stole the vehicle.

Evans, of Chicago, remains in the custody of the Cook County Department of Corrections.

No further information was provided.