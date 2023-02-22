Cook County announces more grants to fund behavioral health services, opioid overdose prevention

Another round of grants was divvied out in Cook County on Wednesday.

This time, the money will add more behavioral health services throughout the area.

$14.7 million in grants was made available by the Cook County Department of Public Health.

The funding will help support behavioral health services, positive youth development, opioid overdose prevention, and harm-reduction programs throughout suburban Cook County.

"To address the inequities, this initiative is focused on increasing and enhancing access to a full continuum of integrated and equitable behavioral health and substance abuse services, support and treatment in suburban Cook County," said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

On Tuesday, Preckwinkle announced the distribution of 39 grants with the goal of making Cook County safer.