Cook County man charged with attempted murder in South Shore stabbing

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
South Shore
FOX 32 Chicago
Hanson Bardwell (CPD)

CHICAGO - A man from Maywood was charged in connection to a stabbing in the South Shore neighborhood on Wednesday. 

Police say Hanson Bardwell, 26, was arrested at 4:10 p.m. on the same day of the incident just hours later. 

Bardwell allegedly seriously injured a 32-year-old man in the 7800 block of South Phillips Avenue. 

He was charged with aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon, aggravated domestic battery/strangle, and first degree attempted murder. 

Bardwell was scheduled to appear in bond court today. 

No additional information is available. 