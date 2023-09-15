Cook County man charged with attempted murder in South Shore stabbing

article

A man from Maywood was charged in connection to a stabbing in the South Shore neighborhood on Wednesday.

Police say Hanson Bardwell, 26, was arrested at 4:10 p.m. on the same day of the incident just hours later.

Bardwell allegedly seriously injured a 32-year-old man in the 7800 block of South Phillips Avenue.

He was charged with aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon, aggravated domestic battery/strangle, and first degree attempted murder.

Bardwell was scheduled to appear in bond court today.

No additional information is available.