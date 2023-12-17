Suspected drunk driver runs over police officer, employee after bar fight in Cook County

A Prospect Heights police officer and a bar employee were hit by a suspected drunk driver following a fight at HOME Bar Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a bar fight at House of Music & Entertainment in the northwest suburbs at 4 a.m.

A HOME Bar employee and an officer were in the parking lot trying to break up the fight when one of the suspects got in their car and fled.

Police say the suspect, a 22-year-old, struck the employee and the officer while fleeing. They were both taken to an area hospital.

The officer suffered bruising and was later released. The HOME Bar employee remained hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police located the suspect driving in Palatine based on the responding officer's description. A Palatine Officer stopped the vehicle at Rand and Bayside.

Prospect Heights police responded and said the driver showed signs of impairment. Field Sobriety Tests were conducted and confirmed that the driver was impaired.

The 22-year-old was placed into custody and transported to the Prospect Heights Police Department. While in custody, the driver refused all testing that would provide a blood alcohol concentration level.

Detectives are seeking a search warrant for a blood draw from the driver.

The offender remains in custody and was charged with Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol.

Additional felony charges are pending.