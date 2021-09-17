Cook County clerk welcomes honor flight home

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough took part in a special ceremony for her husband on Thursday.

She was among hundreds of families at Midway Airport to welcome home her husband and 100 other veterans as they returned from an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

The flight provides senior veterans a special, all-expenses paid trip to the nation's capitol to visit different war memorials.

"It means a whole, whole lot to me because he's a veteran, my son's a veteran, my father's a veteran. We have so many veterans in our family and this is the first time we've ever had this opportunity so I'm excited, he's excited," Yarbrough said.

Thursday's flight included two World War II veterans, 12 Korean War veterans and 100 Vietnam veterans.