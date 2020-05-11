Expand / Collapse search

Cook County COVID-19 death toll surpasses 2,400: medical examiner

Coronavirus in Chicago
Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO - The Cook County medical examiner’s office has confirmed 107 more deaths related to COVID-19.

There are now 2,465 deaths in Cook County from the coronavirus, the medical examiner’s office announced Monday.

Deaths in Cook County account for 73% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois, which stands at 3,349.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Illinois is more than 77,000, according to the state’s health department.