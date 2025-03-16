Cook County crash: Driver killed in Route 53 collision

The Brief A driver was killed early Saturday in a crash on Illinois Route 53. Police said a Toyota Prius was stopped in the left lane with no lights on when a Dodge Ram struck it. All lanes were shut down for several hours as authorities investigated.



A driver was killed early Sunday after a crash on Illinois Route 53 south of Higgins Road, according to Illinois State Police.

Deadly crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 12:22 a.m. when a Toyota Prius, stopped in the left lane with no lights on, was struck by a Dodge Ram, police said. The driver of the Prius was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities shut down all lanes following the crash, reopening them around 5:17 a.m.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet identified the driver who was killed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and no further details were immediately available.