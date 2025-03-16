Cook County crash: Driver killed in Route 53 collision
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A driver was killed early Sunday after a crash on Illinois Route 53 south of Higgins Road, according to Illinois State Police.
Deadly crash
What we know:
The crash happened around 12:22 a.m. when a Toyota Prius, stopped in the left lane with no lights on, was struck by a Dodge Ram, police said. The driver of the Prius was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities shut down all lanes following the crash, reopening them around 5:17 a.m.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet identified the driver who was killed.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and no further details were immediately available.
The Source: The information in this report came from Illinois State Police.