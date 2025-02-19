Cook County crash: I-290 shutdown after person involved in collision fatally struck by passing vehicle

The Brief A multi-vehicle crash on I-290 led to a pedestrian being fatally struck Tuesday night. The incident happened around 7:02 p.m. near 25th Street in Broadview. Both eastbound and westbound lanes remain closed for investigation.



A deadly crash shut down both directions of I-290 in Broadview on Wednesday night after a pedestrian was struck and killed following a multi-vehicle collision.

What we know:

The Illinois State Police said troopers responded to a crash on eastbound I-290 near 25th Street around 7:02 p.m.

Several vehicles had collided in the eastbound lanes. At some point, a person from one of the vehicles crossed the center median into the westbound lanes, where they were fatally struck.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or details about the vehicles involved.

What's next:

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-290 remain closed between 25th Street and Mannheim Road as investigators process the scene. There is no estimated time for reopening.

The crash remains under investigation, and no further details were immediately available.