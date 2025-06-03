Cook County crash: Man dies after speeding away from police in stolen vehicle

The Brief A man died after allegedly fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning in Evergreen Park. Police say the man crashed into another vehicle after speeding away from a gas station. A woman who was also in the vehicle was detained and charged with criminal trespass.



A man died Tuesday morning in Evergreen Park after allegedly speeding away from police in a stolen vehicle and crashing into another car.

What we know:

According to Evergreen Park police, officers responded to an alert from an automated license plate reader just after 8:30 a.m. The alert flagged a stolen vehicle at the Speedway gas station at 3040 W. 95th St.

As officers approached, police say a woman got out of the vehicle and entered the gas station while the man behind the wheel drove off eastbound at a high speed.

Officers detained the woman while others searched for the vehicle. Not long after, police spotted the car speeding on 95th Street before it crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of 95th and Campbell.

The suspect behind the wheel was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he died. His name has not been released, pending family notification.

The driver of the second vehicle was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at OSF Little Company of Mary Hospital.

What's next:

The woman who was with the driver before he sped away was charged with criminal trespass to a vehicle, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.