Cook County daycare owner says 9-year-old brought gun to school

A 9-year-old was found with a gun in their backpack at a South Holland daycare Thursday afternoon.

Happy Days Daycare owner Regina Sethi told Fox 32 News that the child had the gun all day in their backpack at Greenwood Elementary School.

The student was picked up from school and dropped off at the daycare. Sethi says the gun fell out of the backpack.

No one was hurt or shot, according to the daycare.

Fox 32 News has reached out to South Holland Police Department for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.