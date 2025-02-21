Cook County drug investigation: Two arrested after sheriff's police seize firearms, narcotics from home
HARVEY, Ill. - Two men with felony records are facing new gun and drug charges after Cook County Sheriff’s police executed a search warrant at a home in south suburban Harvey.
What we know:
Sheriff’s police arrested Demario Hughes, 46, of Harvey, and Dennis McCarty, 43, of Platteville, Wis., following an investigation into suspected drug activity at a residence in the 15000 block of Lincoln Avenue.
The operation resulted in the recovery of firearms, drugs, and a stolen vehicle.
Before executing the search warrant on Feb. 19, officers saw Hughes leave the home and conducted a traffic stop. They knew he was driving with a revoked license and arrested him without incident.
McCarty was later taken into custody inside the home.
During the search of the home, officers recovered:
- Two firearms, including a non-serialized 9mm "ghost" gun and a .22 caliber handgun reported stolen in Valparaiso, Ind.
- A 31-round extended magazine and nearly 100 rounds of live ammunition.
- A vehicle reported stolen in Chicago.
- Suspected narcotics, including ecstasy, cocaine, crack cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, cannabis, and other substances.
- Several pieces of drug paraphernalia.
After McCarty’s arrest, officers also searched his vehicle and recovered a .45-caliber handgun.
Neither suspect had a valid FOID card, according to the sheriff.
Demario Hughes
What's next:
Hughes and McCarty have been charged with felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, along with multiple felony drug charges.
Both men were ordered detained pending trial and are scheduled for their next court hearing on March 5.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.