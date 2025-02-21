Expand / Collapse search

Cook County drug investigation: Two arrested after sheriff's police seize firearms, narcotics from home

By Nic Flosi
Published  February 21, 2025 6:45pm CST
Harvey
The Brief

    • Two convicted felons were charged with multiple gun and drug felonies after a narcotics investigation in Harvey.
    • Police recovered firearms, suspected narcotics, and a stolen vehicle during a search of the residence.
    • Both men remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in court again on March 5.

HARVEY, Ill. - Two men with felony records are facing new gun and drug charges after Cook County Sheriff’s police executed a search warrant at a home in south suburban Harvey.

What we know:

Sheriff’s police arrested Demario Hughes, 46, of Harvey, and Dennis McCarty, 43, of Platteville, Wis., following an investigation into suspected drug activity at a residence in the 15000 block of Lincoln Avenue.

The operation resulted in the recovery of firearms, drugs, and a stolen vehicle.

Before executing the search warrant on Feb. 19, officers saw Hughes leave the home and conducted a traffic stop. They knew he was driving with a revoked license and arrested him without incident.

McCarty was later taken into custody inside the home.

During the search of the home, officers recovered:

  • Two firearms, including a non-serialized 9mm "ghost" gun and a .22 caliber handgun reported stolen in Valparaiso, Ind.
  • A 31-round extended magazine and nearly 100 rounds of live ammunition.
  • A vehicle reported stolen in Chicago.
  • Suspected narcotics, including ecstasy, cocaine, crack cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, cannabis, and other substances.
  • Several pieces of drug paraphernalia.

After McCarty’s arrest, officers also searched his vehicle and recovered a .45-caliber handgun.

Neither suspect had a valid FOID card, according to the sheriff.

Demario Hughes

What's next:

Hughes and McCarty have been charged with felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, along with multiple felony drug charges.

Both men were ordered detained pending trial and are scheduled for their next court hearing on March 5.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

