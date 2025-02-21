Cook County drug investigation: Two arrested after sheriff's police seize firearms, narcotics from home

The Brief Two convicted felons were charged with multiple gun and drug felonies after a narcotics investigation in Harvey. Police recovered firearms, suspected narcotics, and a stolen vehicle during a search of the residence. Both men remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in court again on March 5.



Two men with felony records are facing new gun and drug charges after Cook County Sheriff’s police executed a search warrant at a home in south suburban Harvey.

What we know:

Sheriff’s police arrested Demario Hughes, 46, of Harvey, and Dennis McCarty, 43, of Platteville, Wis., following an investigation into suspected drug activity at a residence in the 15000 block of Lincoln Avenue.

The operation resulted in the recovery of firearms, drugs, and a stolen vehicle.

Before executing the search warrant on Feb. 19, officers saw Hughes leave the home and conducted a traffic stop. They knew he was driving with a revoked license and arrested him without incident.

McCarty was later taken into custody inside the home.

During the search of the home, officers recovered:

Two firearms, including a non-serialized 9mm "ghost" gun and a .22 caliber handgun reported stolen in Valparaiso, Ind.

A 31-round extended magazine and nearly 100 rounds of live ammunition.

A vehicle reported stolen in Chicago.

Suspected narcotics, including ecstasy, cocaine, crack cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, cannabis, and other substances.

Several pieces of drug paraphernalia.

After McCarty’s arrest, officers also searched his vehicle and recovered a .45-caliber handgun.

Neither suspect had a valid FOID card, according to the sheriff.

What's next:

Hughes and McCarty have been charged with felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, along with multiple felony drug charges.

Both men were ordered detained pending trial and are scheduled for their next court hearing on March 5.