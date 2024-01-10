Frightening new data reveals alarming rate of drug overdose deaths among children in Cook County

UCLA researchers have released new data indicating that death rates among teens in Cook County surpass the national average. The county is among 19 nationwide experiencing significant impacts from illegal fentanyl.

The White House has introduced an initiative encouraging schools to stock up on the overdose reversal drug naloxone. In an interview with FOX 32 Chicago, Dr. Rahul Gupta, White House National Drug Control Policy Director, emphasized the importance of making naloxone readily available in communities and schools, comparing it to fire extinguishers and defibrillator devices.

"We know when young people overdose, in two out of three cases, there are bystanders nearby, but naloxone is not. Therefore, it becomes important, and President Biden has made it a priority to make sure states have the resources, the funding to purchase naloxone, to be able to make sure schools have it," said Dr. Gupta.

President Joe Biden has requested additional border protection funding, including resources for drug detection systems. The aim is to assist agents in stopping the flow of fentanyl across the U.S.-Mexico border.