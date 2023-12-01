Family of man killed in Elk Grove Village police shooting calls for release of bodycam video

Days after a fatal police shooting in the northwest suburbs, the family of a 24-year-old Elk Grove Village man said they still don't know what led to him being fatally shot by responding officers and have hired attorneys to launch a civil investigation.

Family members of Jack Murray said they believe he may have been suffering an emotional disturbance brought on by his Type 1 diabetes prior to police being called.

"We don't know what took place on Friday afternoon, but we know our family deserves answers," said his aunt, Liz Belcaster, at a news conference Monday afternoon.

Murray was pronounced dead Friday evening, shortly after what police describe as a confrontation in a yard near his Elk Grove Village home. Police say he had left his home with a knife, but his family's attorney isn't taking that at face value.

"We will not allow their police narrative to be a substitute for facts," said Antonio Romanucci.

With Murray's mother weeping during a news conference, Romanucci called on Elk Grove Village Police to release any bodycam, dashcam or surveillance video, along with audio of the 911 call that led to the response.

"Was there any attempt at de-escalation other than saying 'drop the knife' – knowing that he had these types of emotional issues?" questioned Romanucci.

Police said they were responding to reports of a man with a knife, but Murray's family thinks he may have called police himself for help as he has done in the past.

"If he was having an emotional disturbance as a result of his Type 1 diabetes, his behavior might have been erratic or unpredictable," said Romanucci.

"Jack was only 24 years old and was just starting his life," said Belcaster. "He was challenged by his health issues, being a Type 1 diabetic. It's a very serious disease."

Elk Grove Village police have not made any public statements regarding the death of Murray since Friday night.

FOX 32 has requested responding officers' body camera footage via the Freedom of Information Act.

"We've never had anything like this ever before," said Barb Labellarte, who has lived steps from the home where this happened for 30 years. "It's a very quiet neighborhood. It's very family-oriented. We sit out here, we watch the baseball games. [This incident] is unsettling...everybody thinks it's not going to happen until it happens."

The incident took place around 4:27 p.m. in the 200 block of Fern Drive. Three police officers were also taken to the hospital for observation after the shooting.