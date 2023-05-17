Cook County increases funding to support employment for people with disabilities

Cook County is launching the Career Pathway Navigator Program to assist individuals with disabilities in the suburbs in finding meaningful careers.

The county will allocate $2.3 million from the American Rescue Plan funds over three years to expand job opportunities.

The program aims to address the needs of over 520,000 Chicago-area residents who report having a disability.

An example of the program's success is Justin, who has cerebral palsy and currently works as a front desk assistant at Beds Plus, an organization based in LaGrange that helps the homeless population.

If you reside in Cook County, have a disability, and require assistance with career coaching, resume writing, or are searching for employment opportunities, you can visit the website scalelit.org/jobseekers for more information.