Cook County expands program to help formerly incarcerated get jobs

A new Cook County program aims to help people make the transition from jail back into the workforce.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, and county commissioners are expanding the Road Home Program.

The program supports services and career opportunities for justice system-involved people who are returning home from incarceration in suburban Cook County.

The city is investing almost a half of million dollars in federal funds to expand the program.

"If we are to expect our previously incarcerated residents to re-enter society, support themselves and contribute to families and communities, we need to address the barriers that they face and offer support as they seek opportunities, navigate challenges and work toward their goals," Preckwinkle said.

Since 2017, the month of April is Second Chance Month. It highlights policies and programs aimed at supporting re-entering the community.