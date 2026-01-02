Same-sex couple ties the knot after receiving Cook County's first marriage license of 2026

The Brief A Chicago couple who received Cook County’s first marriage license of 2026 were married Friday morning at the Clerk’s Office. Melissa Nunez and Elizabeth Branske of Humboldt Park were selected through the county’s annual marriage license lottery. The ceremony also marked the first same-sex wedding connected to a 2026-issued license in Cook County.



What we know:

Melissa Nunez and Elizabeth Branske, a couple from Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood, were married by Cook County Clerk Monica Gordon after being selected through the clerk’s annual marriage license lottery. The couple became eligible after the initially selected winners withdrew, officials said.

The annual lottery, now in its 35th year, drew nearly 1,000 entries from couples across the Chicago area — the highest number in the event’s history, according to the Cook County Clerk’s Office. The ceremony took place at the clerk’s downtown office at 69 W. Washington St.

In addition to receiving the first marriage license of the year, the couple was awarded a package of gifts donated by local businesses. The gifts include a one-night stay at The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago, a sparkling wine basket from Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant, gourmet dinner items from Whittingham Meats, a gift card from Eli’s Cheesecake, a wedding dance lesson from Duet Dance Studio, a cooking lesson from The Chopping Block, floral arrangements from LaSalle Flower Group, and tickets to a comedy show at Laugh Factory Chicago.

The Cook County Clerk’s Office said the annual ceremony is intended to celebrate marriage while highlighting local businesses and community partners.