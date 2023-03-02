Cook County sheriff offers free transportation for individuals attending drug court

A lack of transportation can be a major bump in the road for those mandated to attend drug court in Cook County.

Without a way to get the help they need, it often means falling back into a life of crime and drugs.

"I had to take two buses and then two L’s just to get to the court, but now with the van, it gets me straight there," said Andre Busch, a drug court participant who is on a life-changing journey.

He used to spend half of his day just getting to mandated drug court.

"I’ve been on drugs since I was 13 years old, doing heroine, and now I have a new lookout of life right now," he said.

A new outlook thanks to a compassionate new program, offered by Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart.

"When you talk to people and hear about what it takes to get to a meeting, you start to get it. For me, this was somewhat of a no-brainer," said Sheriff Dart.

To keep drug offenders on track, the sheriff offers free transportation to and from the Skokie and Rolling Meadows courthouses for Ready For Recovery participants.

Before court, individuals enjoy lunch and hear from speakers who walked a similar path and have found success. People like Marty Cook.

"Because of supportive people and supportive communities, I was able to turn my life around. I kind of have the knowledge of both sides of it. I know what it’s like to have addiction issues, but I also know what it’s like to overcome them," said Cook.

In addition to fellowship, participants get assistance with employment and housing. It’s a holistic approach that is paving futures in gold.

"The program has given me the chance to be a better man to do the right thing," said drug court graduate Darryl Berry.

Eighty percent of the incarcerated in the Cook County Jail have a substance abuse issue, said the sheriff. He believes the program ultimately comes down to public safety and in his experience, it’s working.