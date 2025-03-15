Cook County fugitive arrested after violating electronic monitoring, faces new charge: sheriff

The Brief Jorge Mondragon-Bahena, 48, is in custody after violating his electronic monitoring terms in March 2023. He was placed under monitoring in October 2022 after being charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a minor under 13. Mondragon-Bahena now faces a felony escape charge and is being held in the Cook County Jail.



A Cook County fugitive is in custody and facing a new charge after violating the terms of his electronic monitoring, authorities said.

Cook County Fugitive in Custody

What we know:

Jorge Mondragon-Bahena, 48, has been a wanted fugitive since 2023, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jorge Mondragon-Bahena, 48. (Cook County Sheriff)

He was placed under electronic monitoring in October 2022 after being charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a minor under 13, authorities said.

In March 2023, Mondragon-Bahena violated the terms of his monitoring by removing his GPS tracking device and leaving his assigned residence in the 3500 block of North Southport Avenue.

Authorities later learned he was staying in the 4500 block of South Talman Avenue, where he was found and taken into custody without incident.

What's next:

Mondragon-Bahena now faces a felony escape charge for violating his electronic monitoring.

He's currently being held in the Cook County Jail.