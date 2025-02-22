Cook County fugitive on the run after escaping electronic monitoring: sheriff

A 21-year-old fugitive in Cook County is on the run after escaping electronic monitoring and removing his GPS tracking device, authorities said.

Cook County Fugitive Sought

What we know:

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office said Friday it is actively searching for Jamond Thomas, who was court-ordered to electronic monitoring in May 2024.

He's charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, stemming from the armed carjacking of a food delivery driver in December 2023, authorities said.

Pictured is 21-year-old Jamond Thomas.

Thomas fled his electronic monitoring residence and removed his GPS tracking device, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was last seen in the Englewood neighborhood.

What's next:

Thomas is wanted on multiple warrants in Cook County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities urge anyone with information on his whereabouts not to engage with him. Instead, call sheriff’s police at 708-865-4700.